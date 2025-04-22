ITC Hotels Expands Fortune Brand with New Signings and Openings
ITC Hotels Ltd has signed 14 new Fortune Hotels and opened seven properties for 2024-25, primarily targeting tier II and III markets. By March 2025, Fortune Brand will have 78 hotels operating across India and Nepal. The company aims to grow its hospitality footprint significantly in these regions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 17:14 IST
- Country:
- India
ITC Hotels Ltd announced on Tuesday the signing of 14 new 'Fortune Hotels' and the opening of seven new properties set for 2024-25. Their strategy focuses primarily on expanding into tier II and III markets.
The new hotels will be located across emerging markets and key gateway destinations, bolstering the brand's presence in upscale to midmarket categories.
By the end of March 2025, the Fortune brand will boast a portfolio of 78 hotels, consisting of 56 operational sites across India and Nepal, with 22 additional hotels in development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversy Surrounds Amendments to India's Waqf Legislation
President Murmu Strengthens India-EU Ties with Historical Portugal and Slovakia Visit
India's Economic Resilience Amid Global Trade Turmoil
Severe Heatwave and Alerts Sweep Across India
Global Market Turmoil: Indian Indices Plunge Amid Widespread Selloff