ITC Hotels Expands Fortune Brand with New Signings and Openings

ITC Hotels Ltd announced on Tuesday the signing of 14 new 'Fortune Hotels' and the opening of seven new properties set for 2024-25. Their strategy focuses primarily on expanding into tier II and III markets.

The new hotels will be located across emerging markets and key gateway destinations, bolstering the brand's presence in upscale to midmarket categories.

By the end of March 2025, the Fortune brand will boast a portfolio of 78 hotels, consisting of 56 operational sites across India and Nepal, with 22 additional hotels in development.

