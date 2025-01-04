Advantage Assam 2.0: Unveiling Limitless Opportunities
The Assam government partners with FICCI for a roadshow in Mumbai, paving the way for the 'Advantage Assam' conclave. Assam's impressive 19.1% GSDP growth and strategic pro-investment policies are promoted, aiming to double its GSDP by FY 2029-30. Industry leaders and international investors are invited to explore investment opportunities.
Assam, in partnership with FICCI, is set to host a significant roadshow in Mumbai ahead of the 'Advantage Assam' conclave, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced. During a strategic visit to Mumbai, Sarma aims to foster industry collaboration for the northeastern state's major business summit.
The two-day conclave, scheduled for next month, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, promising to highlight Assam's substantial economic progress. This includes a remarkable 19.1% growth in GSDP for FY 2024, further establishing Assam as a prime investment and infrastructure hub in India.
The initiative extends invitations to notable conglomerates and industry leaders to invest in Assam's diverse sectors, from electronics to renewable energy, showcasing its readiness for industrial expansion. Similar international roadshows are planned to highlight Assam's potential as a global investment hotspot.
