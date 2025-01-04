Left Menu

Advantage Assam 2.0: Unveiling Limitless Opportunities

The Assam government partners with FICCI for a roadshow in Mumbai, paving the way for the 'Advantage Assam' conclave. Assam's impressive 19.1% GSDP growth and strategic pro-investment policies are promoted, aiming to double its GSDP by FY 2029-30. Industry leaders and international investors are invited to explore investment opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 04-01-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 21:49 IST
Advantage Assam 2.0: Unveiling Limitless Opportunities
  • Country:
  • India

Assam, in partnership with FICCI, is set to host a significant roadshow in Mumbai ahead of the 'Advantage Assam' conclave, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced. During a strategic visit to Mumbai, Sarma aims to foster industry collaboration for the northeastern state's major business summit.

The two-day conclave, scheduled for next month, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, promising to highlight Assam's substantial economic progress. This includes a remarkable 19.1% growth in GSDP for FY 2024, further establishing Assam as a prime investment and infrastructure hub in India.

The initiative extends invitations to notable conglomerates and industry leaders to invest in Assam's diverse sectors, from electronics to renewable energy, showcasing its readiness for industrial expansion. Similar international roadshows are planned to highlight Assam's potential as a global investment hotspot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025