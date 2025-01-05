Karur Vysya Bank Expands Network with Two New Branches

In a strategic expansion move, Karur Vysya Bank has launched two additional branches in Tamil Nadu, increasing its footprint to 475 branches in the state, officials announced on Sunday.

The new branches, strategically located in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli, underline the bank's commitment to enhancing its service delivery and meeting specific customer needs, according to a press release.

With a network of 866 branches nationwide, Karur Vysya Bank reported robust business figures, boasting a total business of Rs 1,76,138 crore, deposits of Rs 95,839 crore, and advances of Rs 80,299 crore as of September 30, 2024. Impressively, the bank achieved its highest net profit of Rs 1,605 crore in the last fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)