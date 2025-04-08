Left Menu

SES SA Expands Global Footprint with New Office in Chennai

SES SA, a global satellite solutions provider, opens its new office in Chennai, underscoring India's importance in the space economy. The move aims to enhance SES's global operations and leverage India's skilled workforce. SES serves various sectors, offering television and data connectivity services worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-04-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 20:38 IST
SES SA Expands Global Footprint with New Office in Chennai
Global satellite provider SES SA has inaugurated its new branch in Chennai, reinforcing its commitment to a broader global reach. By opening this office, SES emphasizes India's role as a central hub within the space economy.

Headquartered in Luxembourg and traded on the Paris Stock Exchange, SES has collaborated with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for over two decades, providing satellite television and data connectivity services, including e-banking, telemedicine, and e-governance solutions.

The Chennai office, located at the DLF Tech Campus in Cyber City, was officially opened by top SES executives and senior government officials. SES CEO Adel Al Saleh praised India's dynamic economy and burgeoning technology sector as ideal for expanding SES operations globally.

