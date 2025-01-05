Controversy Over Karnataka Bus Fare Hike

Veteran BJP leader and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has publicly denounced the recent fare hike for state transport buses in Karnataka. Condemning the Congress government's decision, he called for an immediate rollback of the revised fares.

The revised fares, which saw a 15 percent increase implemented from Saturday midnight, have drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties and various community groups. Many have voiced their displeasure, highlighting a significant financial burden on commuters.

Yediyurappa expressed discontent by stating, 'This government has increased the bus fare based on whims and fancies, burdening the people.' Adding to the criticism, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka remarked that the transport corporations were profitable during BJP rule, suggesting the fare hike was unnecessary and unjust.

(With inputs from agencies.)