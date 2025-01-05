Left Menu

Controversy Over Karnataka Bus Fare Hike

Veteran politician B S Yediyurappa criticized the Congress government’s decision to raise bus fares in Karnataka. The fare hike of 15% has sparked backlash, with opposition leaders labeling it unjust, particularly for men, and urging immediate withdrawal of the policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-01-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 21:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran BJP leader and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has publicly denounced the recent fare hike for state transport buses in Karnataka. Condemning the Congress government's decision, he called for an immediate rollback of the revised fares.

The revised fares, which saw a 15 percent increase implemented from Saturday midnight, have drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties and various community groups. Many have voiced their displeasure, highlighting a significant financial burden on commuters.

Yediyurappa expressed discontent by stating, 'This government has increased the bus fare based on whims and fancies, burdening the people.' Adding to the criticism, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka remarked that the transport corporations were profitable during BJP rule, suggesting the fare hike was unnecessary and unjust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

