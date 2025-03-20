Karnataka Consumers Face New Power Surcharges Amid Political Backlash

From April 1, power consumers in Karnataka will be required to pay an additional 36 paise per unit as a surcharge. This decision, approved by the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC), allows Energy Supply Companies (ESCOMs) to recoup the government's portion of pension and gratuity (P&G) contributions from consumers.

The P&G contributions will see a revision for fiscal years 2026-27 and 2027-28, with charges of 35 paise and 34 paise per unit, respectively. An official order from the KERC, dated March 18, confirms the adjustment, citing it as a recovery of government-related expenses through a 'P&G Surcharge (Government Portion).' The surcharge will take effect from April 1, 2025, and remain throughout the control period ending in FY 2027-28.

This move has invited criticism from the State BJP president, B Y Vijayendra, who condemned it as another price hike under the 'anti-people' Congress government, which he accuses of imposing financial burdens while purporting to implement populist schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)