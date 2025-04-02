Left Menu

Amit Shah Defends Waqf Amendment Bill Against Opposition Criticism

Union Home Minister Amit Shah refutes opposition claims regarding the Waqf Amendment Bill, asserting it aims for better management of Waqf properties without infringing religious freedoms. The bill focuses on administrative improvements, dispelling fears of governmental interference in Muslim religious activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 19:00 IST
Amit Shah Defends Waqf Amendment Bill Against Opposition Criticism
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday firmly rejected opposition parties' accusations that the Waqf Amendment Bill intents to meddle with the religious practices of Muslims. In a heated Lok Sabha debate, Shah emphasized that the bill's primary objective is to enhance the management of Waqf properties, without applying retrospective provisions.

Addressing misconceptions, Shah assured that the legislation does not allow for non-Muslims to interfere in religious matters, focusing strictly on administrative roles for property oversight. He criticized opposition efforts to instill fear and confusion among India's Muslim community, terming these actions as politically motivated.

In a parallel move, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju backed the legislation's intent to use Waqf properties for education and development, challenging the lack of past progress. The 2025 amendment aligns with the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024, aiming to modernize Waqf administration emphasized by the Joint Parliamentary Committee earlier this year. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

