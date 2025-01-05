Left Menu

Tragic Accident in Navi Mumbai: Speeding Dumper Causes Fatal Crash

In Navi Mumbai, a speeding dumper caused a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles, resulting in one death and a significant traffic jam. The driver abandoned the dumper and fled. Police are actively searching for the culprit as they work to unravel the accident's causes and ensure road safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-01-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 22:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tragic incident on Sunday evening, a speeding dumper caused a fatal accident in Navi Mumbai, resulting in the death of one person. The dumper collided with multiple vehicles, including a two-wheeler, along the Sion highway, creating a massive traffic jam in the Juinagar area, police reported.

Following the collision, the dumper driver deserted the vehicle on the busy road and absconded, leaving behind chaos and damaged cars. The accident affected three to four vehicles and a bike, intensifying the commuter's distress.

The Nerul police swiftly arrived at the scene, clearing the congestion and assisting those affected by the accident. Authorities are currently looking for the elusive dumper driver as investigations into the crash's circumstances continue.

