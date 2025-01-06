Fog Disrupts Kolkata Flights: 60 Delays Reported
Dense fog caused significant disruptions at Kolkata airport on Monday, leading to 60 flights being delayed. Low visibility procedures were implemented from 7 am, halting traffic movement until 9 am. Five incoming flights were diverted, but conditions improved after 9 am, allowing normal operations to resume.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-01-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 10:14 IST
- Country:
- India
On Monday, Kolkata airport faced considerable disruptions as poor visibility from dense fog delayed 60 flights, an official reported.
Low visibility procedures were enacted at 7 am, leading to a halt in traffic from 7.10 am to 9 am. Consequently, 30 flight arrivals and 30 departures were delayed, according to Pravat Ranjan Beuria, the Director of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport.
Five incoming flights were diverted to other airports. Beuria assured that arrangements were made for stranded passengers. Visibility improved after 9 am, with the first flight from Dubai landing at 9.04 am.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Record-breaking Passenger Surge at Lucknow Airport
IndiGo expects to carry 112 mn passengers in 2024: CEO Pieter Elbers
UPDATE 3-Passenger plane flying from Azerbaijan to Russia crashes in Kazakhstan with many feared dead
UPDATE 2-Passenger plane flying from Azerbaijan to Russia crashes in Kazakhstan with many feared dead
Passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan, emergencies ministry says