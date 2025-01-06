Left Menu

Fog Disrupts Kolkata Flights: 60 Delays Reported

Dense fog caused significant disruptions at Kolkata airport on Monday, leading to 60 flights being delayed. Low visibility procedures were implemented from 7 am, halting traffic movement until 9 am. Five incoming flights were diverted, but conditions improved after 9 am, allowing normal operations to resume.

Updated: 06-01-2025 10:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Monday, Kolkata airport faced considerable disruptions as poor visibility from dense fog delayed 60 flights, an official reported.

Low visibility procedures were enacted at 7 am, leading to a halt in traffic from 7.10 am to 9 am. Consequently, 30 flight arrivals and 30 departures were delayed, according to Pravat Ranjan Beuria, the Director of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport.

Five incoming flights were diverted to other airports. Beuria assured that arrangements were made for stranded passengers. Visibility improved after 9 am, with the first flight from Dubai landing at 9.04 am.

(With inputs from agencies.)

