Fog Disrupts Kolkata Flights: 60 Delays Reported

On Monday, Kolkata airport faced considerable disruptions as poor visibility from dense fog delayed 60 flights, an official reported.

Low visibility procedures were enacted at 7 am, leading to a halt in traffic from 7.10 am to 9 am. Consequently, 30 flight arrivals and 30 departures were delayed, according to Pravat Ranjan Beuria, the Director of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport.

Five incoming flights were diverted to other airports. Beuria assured that arrangements were made for stranded passengers. Visibility improved after 9 am, with the first flight from Dubai landing at 9.04 am.

(With inputs from agencies.)