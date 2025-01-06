Flights Resume at Srinagar Airport After Heavy Snowfall

Flight operations at Srinagar International Airport, disrupted by heavy overnight snowfall in the Kashmir valley, have resumed according to officials.

An Airports Authority of India (AAI) representative announced that the first flight has arrived from Amritsar, marking the reopening of the airport.

Overnight snow caused disruptions early Monday, prompting immediate cleanup efforts. Dense fog also affected operations over the weekend, causing significant delays and cancellations.

(With inputs from agencies.)