Flights Resume at Srinagar Airport After Heavy Snowfall
Flights at Srinagar International Airport were disrupted due to heavy snowfall but have now resumed. The snow had accumulated overnight, causing delays and cancellations. Airport officials deployed resources to clear the runway, allowing operations to restart with the first incoming flight from Amritsar.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 06-01-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 13:38 IST
Flight operations at Srinagar International Airport, disrupted by heavy overnight snowfall in the Kashmir valley, have resumed according to officials.
An Airports Authority of India (AAI) representative announced that the first flight has arrived from Amritsar, marking the reopening of the airport.
Overnight snow caused disruptions early Monday, prompting immediate cleanup efforts. Dense fog also affected operations over the weekend, causing significant delays and cancellations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
