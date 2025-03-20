Jammu and Kashmir Assembly's Controversial Spending Debate Sparks Chaos

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly descended into turmoil on Thursday amid calls for an investigation into the alleged misuse of state funds on chartered flights and lavish guest expenses. The uproar ensued after Independent MLA Shabir Ahmed Kullay demanded accountability for the Rs 35 crore spent in such a manner.

Treasury members allied with opposition figures in seeking a house committee to investigate the fiscal management under Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's administration. They accused the government of bureaucratic corruption and misusing funds intended for significant events like the G20 summit.

Countering these demands, BJP legislators highlighted the expenses' alignment with tourism promotion goals. The contentious debate resulted in heated exchanges, but Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather assured that the issues would be addressed in the Chief Minister's forthcoming remarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)