Political Turmoil: Manipur Under President's Rule Amidst Ethnic Strife

The Rajya Sabha has adopted a Statutory Resolution to impose President's Rule in Manipur, a state plagued by ongoing violence. This decision has received support across party lines, although the opposition has criticized the central government's inability to restore order effectively.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the Rajya Sabha, emphasizing the government's commitment to restoring peace in Manipur, with numerous meetings held between conflicting communities. Shah refuted opposition claims of government failure, highlighting efforts to mitigate the situation without imposing undue political influence.

Shah accused opposition parties, particularly Congress, of spreading misinformation, noting a lack of no-confidence motion and former Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation leading to the current political situation. Amidst these tensions, negotiations continue to seek a resolution to the conflict in Manipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)