Jammu Railway Division: A New Milestone in Northern Railways

In a landmark move for Indian railway infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Jammu railway division via videolink from New Delhi on Monday. Celebrations erupted in Jammu and Kashmir as the announcement heralded improved management of train services in the region, meeting a long-standing public demand.

The creation of the Jammu railway division precedes the highly anticipated launch of train services to Kashmir from Katra, with final trial runs set for Tuesday. This new division promises not only to benefit Jammu and Kashmir but also extend its advantages to Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Leh-Ladakh. Prime Minister Modi hailed the achievement as a new chapter in Northern Railways' history.

Local leaders including J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, along with Union and local officials, praised the inauguration. Sinha highlighted the developmental milestone as part of India's ongoing growth under Modi's leadership, while Udhampur MP Jitendra Singh expressed gratitude for what he called a New Year gift.

(With inputs from agencies.)