Left Menu

Jammu Railway Division: A New Milestone in Northern Railways

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Jammu railway division, marking a significant development for train services in northern India. The new division will enhance regional connectivity and infrastructure, fulfilling a long-standing demand. This initiative will benefit Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Leh-Ladakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 06-01-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 16:36 IST
Jammu Railway Division: A New Milestone in Northern Railways
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move for Indian railway infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Jammu railway division via videolink from New Delhi on Monday. Celebrations erupted in Jammu and Kashmir as the announcement heralded improved management of train services in the region, meeting a long-standing public demand.

The creation of the Jammu railway division precedes the highly anticipated launch of train services to Kashmir from Katra, with final trial runs set for Tuesday. This new division promises not only to benefit Jammu and Kashmir but also extend its advantages to Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Leh-Ladakh. Prime Minister Modi hailed the achievement as a new chapter in Northern Railways' history.

Local leaders including J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, along with Union and local officials, praised the inauguration. Sinha highlighted the developmental milestone as part of India's ongoing growth under Modi's leadership, while Udhampur MP Jitendra Singh expressed gratitude for what he called a New Year gift.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025