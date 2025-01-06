Left Menu

Clean Sri Lanka: Controversial Crackdown on Private Transport

The 'Clean Sri Lanka' campaign aims to improve road safety by enforcing stricter regulations on private transport operators. Police are targeting buses and tuk-tuks to remove additional accessories deemed dangerous. The campaign, initiated by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, faces criticism over its execution but hopes to reduce traffic fatalities.

The Sri Lankan police have initiated a crackdown on private transport operators, sparking controversy as part of the 'Clean Sri Lanka' campaign. The initiative, announced by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, focuses on enforcing stricter regulations to enhance road safety.

In an effort to eliminate potential road hazards, police are targeting buses and three-wheelers, removing decorative items like horns and bright lights. This move, which emphasizes adherence to the Motor Traffic Act, has been met with mixed reactions from transport operators who feel the measures are too stringent and disrupt their operations.

Despite the criticism, the campaign underscores the urgency of addressing road safety given the alarming rate of traffic-related fatalities. With President Dissanayake citing over 2,359 deaths due to motor accidents last year, the initiative seeks to restore respect for life on the roads and improve the country's social environmental fabric.

