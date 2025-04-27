Lee Jae-myung: From Leader to Presidential Hopeful

Lee Jae-myung, the ex-leader of South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party, has been named as the party's candidate for the upcoming presidential election on June 3. This decision comes amid Lee's commanding lead in recent opinion polls, maintaining a double-digit advantage over competitors from the conservative People Power Party, which will announce its candidate on May 3.

The 61-year-old politician, who transitioned from a legal profession to politics, led the Democratic Party to a significant win in the 2024 parliamentary elections. Despite narrowly losing the 2022 presidential race, Lee has been a consistent figure in South Korean politics. His policy interventions during Yoon Suk Yeol's controversial martial law declaration highlight his active role in the nation's legislative processes.

Lee's political journey has been marked by controversies, including surviving a knife attack and facing legal challenges related to election law violations and a billion-dollar property development scandal. Nevertheless, his political background as mayor of Seongnam and governor of Gyeonggi Province fortifies his bid for the presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)