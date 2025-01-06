Rajasthan's Bold Vision 2047: Infrastructure Growth and Economic Expansion

Rajasthan is setting its sights on inclusive growth with an ambitious 'Developed Rajasthan 2047' action plan. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced this strategic move, which aims to elevate the state's economy to $350 billion and develop vital infrastructure projects.

A key component of this initiative involves strategic partnerships with financial powerhouses Bank of Baroda and Bank of Maharashtra. The agreements will see annual loans of Rs 20,000 crore and Rs 10,000 crore, respectively, funding essential infrastructure ventures including roads, electricity, renewable energy, and water and sanitation facilities.

During the signing of these MoUs, top government and bank officials underscored the importance of financial institutions' roles in personal and regional development. Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari reiterated the vision of large-scale infrastructure investment, marking a significant step towards witnessing a Developed Rajasthan and India by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)