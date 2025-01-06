Left Menu

Rajasthan's Bold Vision 2047: Infrastructure Growth and Economic Expansion

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma outlined a five-year action plan aimed at achieving inclusive development under 'Developed Rajasthan 2047'. The plan involves bank partnerships and a focus on infrastructure and economic growth, targeting $350 billion economy by 2047. Bank of Baroda and Bank of Maharashtra committed significant loans to support this vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 06-01-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 17:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Rajasthan is setting its sights on inclusive growth with an ambitious 'Developed Rajasthan 2047' action plan. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced this strategic move, which aims to elevate the state's economy to $350 billion and develop vital infrastructure projects.

A key component of this initiative involves strategic partnerships with financial powerhouses Bank of Baroda and Bank of Maharashtra. The agreements will see annual loans of Rs 20,000 crore and Rs 10,000 crore, respectively, funding essential infrastructure ventures including roads, electricity, renewable energy, and water and sanitation facilities.

During the signing of these MoUs, top government and bank officials underscored the importance of financial institutions' roles in personal and regional development. Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari reiterated the vision of large-scale infrastructure investment, marking a significant step towards witnessing a Developed Rajasthan and India by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

