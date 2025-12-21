SBI Set to Surpass Rs 10 Lakh Crore Milestone in Home Loans

The State Bank of India (SBI), the nation's largest lender, is on track to reach a new milestone, with its home loan portfolio expected to exceed the Rs 10 lakh crore mark in the next fiscal year. This growth is fuelled by strong demand and a supportive low-interest rate climate.

Currently, SBI's home loan portfolio is valued at over Rs 9 lakh crore, constituting more than 20 percent of the bank's total assets. This highlights the bank's dominance in India's mortgage market, as pointed out by SBI Chairman C S Setty in an interview with PTI.

The bank's proactive approach in managing non-performing assets has kept them below 1 percent. The RAM segment is driving the bank's overall credit growth to 14 percent, with MSME loans growing at 17-18 percent, and agriculture and retail at 14 percent.

(With inputs from agencies.)