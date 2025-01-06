Vizhinjam Conclave 2025: Paving the Path for Global Investment

Over 300 delegates and more than 50 investors will gather at the Vizhinjam Conclave 2025, scheduled for January 28 and 29, aiming to catalyze economic growth in Kerala. The event, organized by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) and Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL) with the Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industries (TCCI), is expected to transform the Vizhinjam International Seaport's global investment standing.

A total of 20 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) are anticipated to be signed, marking a significant push for industrial opportunities linked to the port and other sectors. High-profile attendees, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Ministers V N Vasavan and P Rajeev, will inaugurate the event, further signifying its importance.

The conclave will feature key panel discussions, fireside chats, and sessions designed to facilitate direct interactions between business leaders and participants. It will also explore investment avenues for local startups and businesses, aiming to drive significant employment growth. The initiative will be preceded by awareness events under the 'Trivandrum Speaks' banner to underline the port's pivotal role in the state's development.

