Gaurs Group's Remarkable Growth: A Fourfold Surge in Sales Bookings
Gaurs Group has reported a significant increase in sale bookings to Rs 4,786 crore during April-December, driven by strong demand for its residential properties in Delhi-NCR. Successful luxury project launches and a robust track record highlight growing demand for premium real estate.
Gaurs Group has announced a substantial fourfold increase in sale bookings, reaching Rs 4,786 crore during the April-December period of this fiscal year. This surge is attributed to the high demand for its residential properties in the Delhi-NCR region.
The real estate firm has successfully launched two luxury projects—Gaur 'NYC Residences' at Wave City on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and Legacy by Gaurs in Greater Noida—which have both sold out rapidly. Director Sarthak Gaur and CMD Manoj Gaur expressed pride in reaching this milestone, emphasizing the strong demand for premium real estate offerings.
With over 30 years of experience and 75,000 units delivered, Gaurs Group plans to expand further into ultra-luxury residential and commercial segments, including malls and hotels, to generate stable rental income. The company also owns significant land banks and is exploring opportunities for further development.
