India Nears Decision on MSP Increase and Silver Hallmarking Mandate

In a significant move, Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi revealed that the Indian government is poised to make a prompt decision on potentially raising the minimum support price (MSP) for sugar. He confirmed that the issue is actively under consideration, signaling a response to growing demands.

Furthermore, Joshi addressed media inquiries about introducing a mandatory hallmarking requirement for silver products. He emphasized that while consultations with stakeholders such as consumers and ornament dealers are ongoing, the initiative is in its early stages, with preliminary discussions already taking place.

Speaking at the Bureau of Indian Standards' 78th Foundation Day event, Joshi reiterated his commitment to enforcing quality standards across various sectors. He underscored the importance of aligning with the Prime Minister's 'Zero Defect, Zero Effect' vision by harmonizing Indian standards with international benchmarks, ensuring sustainable development.

