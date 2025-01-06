Left Menu

Clouded Skies: Delays At Delhi Airport Due to Low Visibility

Over 400 flights faced delays at Delhi airport on Monday due to poor visibility caused by bad weather. No flights were diverted, and operations continued with low visibility protocols. Passengers were advised to stay updated with airlines. Adverse weather impacts expected at multiple locations on January 7.

Updated: 06-01-2025 21:37 IST
New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport experienced significant disruptions as over 400 flights were delayed due to low visibility triggered by adverse weather conditions on Monday.

Despite the delays, airport officials confirmed that no flight diversions occurred, and flight operations remained uninterrupted, employing low visibility protocols.

SpiceJet issued a caution regarding potential delays across several northern cities, including Delhi, due to continued poor weather expected to affect operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

