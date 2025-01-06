Clouded Skies: Delays At Delhi Airport Due to Low Visibility

New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport experienced significant disruptions as over 400 flights were delayed due to low visibility triggered by adverse weather conditions on Monday.

Despite the delays, airport officials confirmed that no flight diversions occurred, and flight operations remained uninterrupted, employing low visibility protocols.

SpiceJet issued a caution regarding potential delays across several northern cities, including Delhi, due to continued poor weather expected to affect operations.

