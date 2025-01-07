Indonesia Joins BRICS: A New Chapter for Global South Cooperation

Indonesia has officially joined the BRICS bloc of emerging economies, marking a significant step in global economic alignment. Brazil, currently presiding over BRICS, confirmed Indonesia's membership on Monday. The move follows the endorsement by BRICS leaders in August 2023 and formal acceptance by Indonesia under its new government.

The Brazilian government welcomed Indonesia's entry, citing its substantial population and robust economy as strengthening factors for the bloc. Indonesia aligns with BRICS's aims to reform global governance and promote South-South cooperation. As the largest economy in Southeast Asia, Indonesia's membership adds significant weight to the group's regional influence.

BRICS, founded by Brazil, Russia, India, and China in 2009, expanded to include South Africa in 2010, and welcomed Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the UAE last year. While Saudi Arabia has been invited to join, Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Malaysia have also applied for membership, demonstrating the bloc's growing appeal.

