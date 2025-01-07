Indian Automobile Sales Accelerate Despite 2024 Challenges

India's automobile sales defied expectations in 2024, surging by 9.1% to reach 2.61 crore units. This growth was achieved despite significant challenges including extreme weather conditions, election-related disturbances, and inconsistent monsoon patterns, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA).

The data reveals impressive growth across various segments: two-wheeler sales soared by 10.7%, three-wheelers rose by 10.4%, passenger vehicles grew by 5.1%, and tractors increased by 2.5%. Commercial vehicle sales, in contrast, remained almost stagnant, showing a mere 0.07% rise.

December 2024 saw a dip in overall sales by 12.4%, with significant declines in two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger vehicles, and commercial vehicles. Interestingly, tractor sales bucked the trend, recording a 25.7% increase. Looking ahead to 2025, FADA remains optimistic, with 66% of dealers predicting growth, buoyed by strategic OEM initiatives and policy-level support.

