Revolt Motors Electrifies Nepal: A New Era for Two-Wheelers

Electric motorcycle manufacturer Revolt Motors has made its inaugural entry into the Nepalese market by establishing its first dealership in Kathmandu, the capital city. This move signifies the company's ambition to expand its global presence, starting with the strategic alliance with Nepal's automobile leader, MV Dugar Group.

Buoyed by the opening of the Revolt Hub in Kathmandu, the collaboration plans to establish 12 additional showrooms across key Nepali cities, including Pokhara, Biratnagar, Nepalgunj, Butwal, and Dhangadhi in the coming months. Each dealership promises dedicated service infrastructure, skilled EV technicians, and genuine accessories to enhance the customer experience.

Revolt Motors and MV Dugar Group's partnership aims to transform Nepal's two-wheeler segment by offering eco-friendly, high-performance electric motorcycles tailored to suit the region's diverse terrain and commuting requirements. This expansion marks a pivotal step in Revolt Motors' global journey, with their full range of models now accessible to the Nepalese market.

(With inputs from agencies.)