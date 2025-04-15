Left Menu

Revolt Motors Electrifies Nepal: A New Era for Two-Wheelers

Revolt Motors has entered the Nepalese market with its first dealership in Kathmandu, partnering with MV Dugar Group. The company aims to open 12 more showrooms and provide eco-friendly, high-performance electric motorcycles across Nepal, revolutionizing the two-wheeler market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 10:51 IST
Revolt Motors Electrifies Nepal: A New Era for Two-Wheelers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Electric motorcycle manufacturer Revolt Motors has made its inaugural entry into the Nepalese market by establishing its first dealership in Kathmandu, the capital city. This move signifies the company's ambition to expand its global presence, starting with the strategic alliance with Nepal's automobile leader, MV Dugar Group.

Buoyed by the opening of the Revolt Hub in Kathmandu, the collaboration plans to establish 12 additional showrooms across key Nepali cities, including Pokhara, Biratnagar, Nepalgunj, Butwal, and Dhangadhi in the coming months. Each dealership promises dedicated service infrastructure, skilled EV technicians, and genuine accessories to enhance the customer experience.

Revolt Motors and MV Dugar Group's partnership aims to transform Nepal's two-wheeler segment by offering eco-friendly, high-performance electric motorcycles tailored to suit the region's diverse terrain and commuting requirements. This expansion marks a pivotal step in Revolt Motors' global journey, with their full range of models now accessible to the Nepalese market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025