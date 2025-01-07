Modi's Vision for Visakhapatnam: Green Hydrogen, Industry, and Infrastructure

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, marking his first trip to the state since starting his third term as PM. During this visit, Modi will establish groundwork for several key projects, including a new railway zone in Visakhapatnam.

Accompanied by prominent local leaders, Modi plans to initiate the NTPC's integrated green hydrogen hub in Pudimadaka with an investment of Rs 65,370 crore. This development is part of an extensive three-phase plan designed to bolster the region's energy capabilities.

In addition, the Prime Minister will launch the Krishnapatnam Industrial Hub and a bulk drug park virtually, both significant projects promising substantial employment opportunities. Enthusiasm swells as more than 1.5 lakh people are expected to gather for Modi's address at the Andhra University grounds.

