Left Menu

Rising Trends in Used Car Purchases: Spinny's 2024 Insights

Spinny's 2024 report highlights a surge in first-time used car buyers and a growing female customer base. Compact SUVs and hatchbacks remain favorites, driven by younger buyers. Major cities continue to lead in sales, with financing options increasingly popular among the 25-30 age group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 14:09 IST
Rising Trends in Used Car Purchases: Spinny's 2024 Insights
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A notable 76% of used car buyers in 2024 were first-time purchasers, according to Spinny's annual report. This marks a slight increase from the previous year's 73%, showcasing growing interest in the second-hand car market.

The platform has seen a rise in women buyers, who now make up 26% of Spinny's customer base. Most prefer automatic hatchbacks and compact SUVs, with the Renault Kwid, Hyundai Grand i10, and newly favored Maruti Suzuki Swift leading the list of preferred models.

Spinny's CEO, Niraj Singh, reflected on the platform's growth since 2015, highlighting the increased preference for compact SUVs and sustained demand for petrol over diesel. The report also noted a drop in the average customer age and a significant reliance on financing, especially among younger buyers in major Indian cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025