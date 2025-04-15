Drone Attacks Escalate Tensions in Kursk: Elderly Casualty and Widespread Damage

In a significant escalation of hostilities, dozens of drones targeted Russia's Kursk region, bordering Ukraine, resulting in the death of an elderly woman and injuries to nine others, according to Russian authorities. The attack, which occurred overnight, sparked fires across the region's administrative center.

The Russian defense ministry reported that 109 drones were downed, although it did not specify how many were launched. Acting Kursk mayor Sergei Kotlyarov confirmed damage to a multi-storey building and said evacuees were moved to a nearby school. Photos revealed severe damage, including blown-out windows and a charred facade.

This incident follows a deadly weekend attack in Sumy, Ukraine, and comes amid ongoing cross-border attacks. As both sides engage in blame over civilian casualties, the attacks highlight the prolonged conflict's impact on civilian lives and infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)