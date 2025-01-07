Maharashtra to Mandate FASTag for All Vehicles by April 2025

In a significant move towards enhancing digital infrastructure, the Maharashtra cabinet has declared that by April 1, 2025, FASTag will become a compulsory requirement for all vehicles operating in the state. FASTag, a passive RFID tag, allows motorists to make toll payments directly from their linked bank accounts.

Once affixed on a vehicle's windscreen, FASTag enables seamless passage through toll plazas, deducting the toll fee from the user's account without necessitating a halt. The system is vehicle-specific, hence, once applied, cannot be transferred between different vehicles. Customers can acquire FASTags from NETC member banks, ensuring they keep their accounts topped up to avoid blacklisting.

The National Payments Corporation of India has spearheaded the National Electronic Toll Collection program, ensuring interoperability across toll sites nationwide. This means a FASTag can be used at any toll plaza, irrespective of the operator. The initiative promises to save both time and fuel, doing away with the need for cash payments. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)