Close Call: Iron Piece on Tracks Sparks Safety Concerns
An unidentified person placed a one-foot-long iron piece on a railway track between Atgaon and Thansit in Maharashtra, nearly causing a major mishap. Government Railway Police launched an investigation to determine if it was mischief or sabotage. A case has been registered under relevant legal sections for endangering lives.
A one-foot-long iron piece was placed deliberately on a railway track between Atgaon and Thansit stations in Maharashtra, raising serious safety concerns.
The incident occurred at approximately 3:30 am and involved an overhead wire engine that narrowly averted a major accident. Authorities continue to investigate whether the act was a prank or a sabotage attempt.
Given the potential for disaster, the Government Railway Police filed a complaint under section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Indian Railways Act, aiming to identify those responsible.
