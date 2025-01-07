Revving Up Innovation: Auto Expo and Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is poised to become a significant event in the automotive world, taking place from January 17-22. This expansive exposition will feature more than 40 product launches spanning two-wheelers, passenger vehicles, and buses, according to government officials. The main highlight, the Auto Expo, will have accompanying segments such as the battery and tyre shows, all under the umbrella of this grand event led by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Although participation from Chinese companies may be limited due to ongoing visa issues, countries including the USA, Japan, and Germany are confirmed to attend. The event will be held across multiple venues, including Bharat Mandapam, Yashobhoomi, and the India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida, promising a significant business-to-business and business-to-consumer presence.

In addition to automobile displays, the expo will also focus on energy storage innovations with the Bharat Battery Show slated to exhibit 20-plus new products. Companies like Replus and Yuma Energy are set to unveil advanced lithium-ion batteries and Gen 5 units, respectively, highlighting the integration of cutting-edge technology in electric vehicle infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)