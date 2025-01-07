India's Office Space Boom: A Post-Pandemic Surge
Office space demand in eight major Indian cities hit a record high in 2024, surpassing pre-COVID levels. This growth is a testament to India's economic resilience and increasing global significance, reflecting a 21% Year-on-Year growth. Major cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai saw significant increases.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 18:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Office space demand in major Indian cities reached unprecedented levels in 2024, surpassing pre-pandemic achievements, according to Knight Frank.
In a remarkable turnaround, the year's office space absorption hit 719 lakh square feet, a 19% increase from the 2019 peak.
This robust growth signifies India's economic resilience and its rising global economic influence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UNDP and JICA Strengthen Partnership to Boost Socio-Economic Resilience in Iraq
Iraq Hosts Landmark Arab Guarantees Conference: Central Bank, ILO, and Regional Entities Focus on Credit Guarantees for Economic Growth
Starmer's Economic Struggle: Challenges Mount Amidst Growth Stagnation
Labour Government Faces Economic Stagnation Amid Revised Growth Figures
Infinite Square: Transformative Growth Opportunity for Surat Investors