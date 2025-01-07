Left Menu

India's Office Space Boom: A Post-Pandemic Surge

Office space demand in eight major Indian cities hit a record high in 2024, surpassing pre-COVID levels. This growth is a testament to India's economic resilience and increasing global significance, reflecting a 21% Year-on-Year growth. Major cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai saw significant increases.

New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2025 18:27 IST
Office space demand in major Indian cities reached unprecedented levels in 2024, surpassing pre-pandemic achievements, according to Knight Frank.

In a remarkable turnaround, the year's office space absorption hit 719 lakh square feet, a 19% increase from the 2019 peak.

This robust growth signifies India's economic resilience and its rising global economic influence.

