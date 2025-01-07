Left Menu

TECNO Unleashes Powerful POP 9 5G: Style Meets Performance

TECNO introduces the POP 9 5G, merging style with supreme performance. Priced at Rs. 10,999, it features a powerful MediaTek D6300 processor, 16GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a 120Hz display. Available on Amazon from January 8, it promises an innovative 5G experience with vibrant design choices.

POP to Performance: Tecno POP 9 5G Now Available in 16GB Ram + 128GB Storage. Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi, India - January 7: In a bold new move for the start of 2025, TECNO is launching a dynamic version of its well-loved POP 9 series. The POP 9 5G, designed to appeal to those seeking an optimal blend of style and functionality, aims to set a new benchmark for user-friendly innovation. With a competitive price tag of Rs. 10,999, this device is set to hit the Amazon marketplace on January 8.

The POP 9 5G stands out with its powerful amalgamation of 16GB RAM, consisting of 8GB physical and an additional 8GB of virtual memory. It caters to gamers, multitaskers, and multimedia enthusiasts who crave efficiency and speed. Unveiling the potential of the MediaTek D6300 processor, the smartphone offers a seamless 5G experience and ensures it can handle demanding tasks with ease.

Boasting a punch-hole display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the TECNO POP 9 5G guarantees immersive and fluid visuals for an uninterrupted user experience. The device, available in Midnight Shadow, Azure Sky, and Aurora Cloud colors, also comes with two distinctive mobile skins, offering both style and performance to its users.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

