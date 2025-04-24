Left Menu

Future Retail Fined for Disclosure Lapses in Amazon Arbitration Ruling

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has fined Future Retail Ltd Rs 10 lakh for late and insufficient disclosure regarding an interim order passed by the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) favoring Amazon in a dispute over the company's merger with Mukesh Ambani's group.

Updated: 24-04-2025 19:02 IST
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has imposed a Rs 10 lakh fine on Future Retail Ltd due to lapses in disclosure related to an interim order by the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC). The interim order involved a legal dispute with Amazon concerning Future's merger talks with Mukesh Ambani's conglomerate.

The regulatory scrutiny was initiated following Amazon's concerns over an agreement between Future Group and Ambani's enterprise. Future Retail reportedly delayed the announcement regarding arbitration proceedings, violating the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) norms requiring information disclosure within 24 hours.

Amazon's arbitration at SIAC resulted in an order halting any progress in Future's merger until further details were released. Future Retail's lack of timely and adequate disclosure led Sebi to levy the fine. The legal tussle is rooted in Future's proposed Rs 24,713 crore asset sale to Reliance Industries Ltd, opposed by Amazon.

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

