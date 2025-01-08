Controversies and Growth: Key Highlights from the Financial Sector

Fujitsu's UK business experiences a complete write-off of goodwill following its decision to limit government contract bids after the Post Office Horizon scandal. The controversy highlights the company's ongoing struggle to address past issues while adhering to governmental expectations.

Apple is actively expanding its News app to more countries, focusing on UK-specific news coverage, according to sources. This strategic move coincides with the introduction of a puzzles section, as Apple seeks to strengthen its footprint in the publishing industry.

Meanwhile, fast-fashion retailer Shein faces criticism from UK MPs for sidestepping proper engagement with a parliamentary committee scrutinizing its labor practices. Additionally, Thames Water's junior bondholders accuse senior creditors of enforcing 'predatory' conditions on a £3 billion emergency loan.

