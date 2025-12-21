Maharashtra Local Body Polls: Congress Secures Key Victories in Chandrapur and Sangli
In the Maharashtra local body polls, Congress and NCP (SP) retained their dominance in Chandrapur and Sangli districts. While Congress secured a majority in Brahmapuri, NCP (SP) won in Urun-Ishwarpur. Meanwhile, the Mahayuti alliance showed a strong performance overall.
Amidst the vote counting of Maharashtra's local body elections on Sunday, the Congress and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) have successfully retained their strongholds in Chandrapur and Sangli districts.
According to initial trends, the Mahayuti alliance—comprising the BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP—appears to have a slight upper hand in the overall results.
In a significant win for the Congress, they secured the municipal council president's post as well as 21 of the 23 available seats in the Brahmapuri municipal council of Chandrapur district, making a notable political statement. The BJP and NCP secured one seat each. Additionally, NCP (SP) made a clean sweep in Urun-Ishwarpur council in Sangli district, winning 23 seats and the council president's post, claimed senior party leader Jayant Patil.
(With inputs from agencies.)
