Tragic Highway Incident Claims Three Lives in Bharuch

Three people were killed and four injured when their car collided with a truck on a highway in Gujarat's Bharuch district. The accident occurred near Ankleshwar as the group was returning from a festival in Ajmer. Victims were identified, and the injured were hospitalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bharuch | Updated: 08-01-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 10:33 IST
In a tragic incident early Wednesday, three individuals lost their lives while four others were injured in a highway accident in Gujarat's Bharuch district. The crash involved a car that collided with a truck on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway near Ankleshwar town, according to police reports.

The unfortunate incident occurred at approximately 3.30 am as seven people from Palghar, Maharashtra, were returning to Surat after attending the Urs festival in Ajmer, Rajasthan. Inspector Shilpa Desai of Panoli police station confirmed that the car was initially struck by a trailing truck on a bridge, causing it to ram into another truck ahead.

The victims, identified as Tahir Sheikh, 32, Ayan, 23, and Mudassar, 26, were pronounced dead at the scene. The injured were promptly taken to a hospital in Bharuch for medical attention, as per police officials.

