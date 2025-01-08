Tragic Highway Incident Claims Three Lives in Bharuch

In a tragic incident early Wednesday, three individuals lost their lives while four others were injured in a highway accident in Gujarat's Bharuch district. The crash involved a car that collided with a truck on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway near Ankleshwar town, according to police reports.

The unfortunate incident occurred at approximately 3.30 am as seven people from Palghar, Maharashtra, were returning to Surat after attending the Urs festival in Ajmer, Rajasthan. Inspector Shilpa Desai of Panoli police station confirmed that the car was initially struck by a trailing truck on a bridge, causing it to ram into another truck ahead.

The victims, identified as Tahir Sheikh, 32, Ayan, 23, and Mudassar, 26, were pronounced dead at the scene. The injured were promptly taken to a hospital in Bharuch for medical attention, as per police officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)