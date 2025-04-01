Left Menu

Tragic Collision: NTPC Goods Trains Crash Fatalities in Jharkhand

A collision between two NTPC-operated goods trains in Jharkhand's Sahebganj district resulted in two deaths and four injuries. The accident occurred near Bhognadih and involved tracks mainly used for coal transport. Eastern Railway is assisting NTPC with restoration efforts after the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 01-04-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 11:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two were killed and four injured in a devastating collision involving NTPC-operated goods trains early Tuesday in Jharkhand's Sahebganj district, local police reported.

The head-on crash near Bhognadih occurred around 3 am on tracks owned by NTPC, primarily used for transporting coal to power plants.

NTPC is receiving assistance from Eastern Railway for post-crash restoration, including deployment of a 140-tonne crane from Malda Division, which has been crucial in recovery efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

