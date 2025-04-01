Tragic Collision: NTPC Goods Trains Crash Fatalities in Jharkhand

Two were killed and four injured in a devastating collision involving NTPC-operated goods trains early Tuesday in Jharkhand's Sahebganj district, local police reported.

The head-on crash near Bhognadih occurred around 3 am on tracks owned by NTPC, primarily used for transporting coal to power plants.

NTPC is receiving assistance from Eastern Railway for post-crash restoration, including deployment of a 140-tonne crane from Malda Division, which has been crucial in recovery efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)