Puravankara Limited Appoints Deepak Rastogi as Group CFO

In a significant leadership move, Puravankara Limited, a top real estate developer in India, has announced the appointment of Deepak Rastogi as the Group Chief Financial Officer, effective January 15, 2025. Rastogi, with over 30 years of experience, is set to bolster the company's financial strategies and growth initiatives.

Rastogi's impressive career includes pivotal roles such as President & Group CFO at Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Ltd., and at TATA Autocomp Systems Ltd. His extensive knowledge in finance, strategic growth, mergers and acquisitions, digitisation, and risk management positions him as a leader capable of driving efficiency and profitability at Puravankara.

Neeraj Gautam, previously President - Finance, has been promoted to Deputy CFO. Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director, expressed confidence in Rastogi's arrival, highlighting the strategic acumen he brings, which is essential for the company's expansion and long-term success.

(With inputs from agencies.)