Left Menu

Puravankara Limited Appoints Deepak Rastogi as Group CFO

Real estate giant Puravankara Limited appoints Deepak Rastogi as its new Group Chief Financial Officer, effective January 2025. Rastogi brings over 30 years of financial expertise and will lead expansion and growth strategies. Neeraj Gautam is promoted to Deputy CFO, strengthening the financial leadership team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 08-01-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 10:41 IST
Puravankara Limited Appoints Deepak Rastogi as Group CFO
Deepak Rastogi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant leadership move, Puravankara Limited, a top real estate developer in India, has announced the appointment of Deepak Rastogi as the Group Chief Financial Officer, effective January 15, 2025. Rastogi, with over 30 years of experience, is set to bolster the company's financial strategies and growth initiatives.

Rastogi's impressive career includes pivotal roles such as President & Group CFO at Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Ltd., and at TATA Autocomp Systems Ltd. His extensive knowledge in finance, strategic growth, mergers and acquisitions, digitisation, and risk management positions him as a leader capable of driving efficiency and profitability at Puravankara.

Neeraj Gautam, previously President - Finance, has been promoted to Deputy CFO. Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director, expressed confidence in Rastogi's arrival, highlighting the strategic acumen he brings, which is essential for the company's expansion and long-term success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025