Finance Face-Off: Chidambaram Challenges Sitharaman on Capital Expenditure

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram criticized Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her 'tortuous' explanation regarding capital expenditure, claiming there's a cut in the 2024-25 budget. Sitharaman refuted these claims, stating there was no cut, with expenditures rising to Rs 11.21 lakh crore for 2025-26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 08:38 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 08:38 IST
In a heated exchange, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has criticized Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for providing what he termed a 'tortuous' explanation of the capital expenditure figures in the 2024-25 budget.

Chidambaram accused the finance minister of evasion when questioned about the alleged cuts, which he claims are evident from the budget numbers. He expressed skepticism about her argument that the comparison of Budget Estimate (BE) and Revised Estimate (RE) figures is flawed.

Responding during Rajya Sabha proceedings, Sitharaman refuted the allegations, asserting no cuts in capital expenditure, citing an increase to Rs 11.21 lakh crore for 2025-26. She labeled Chidambaram's claims as misleading and based on faulty arithmetic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

