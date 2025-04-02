Left Menu

Unlocking India's Hidden Wealth: The Era of Bold Entrepreneurs

India possesses extraordinary geology for natural resources. Anil Agarwal emphasizes the need for entrepreneurs to responsibly tap into this wealth to fuel India's growth. He advocates for deregulation, urging India to leverage its resources and entrepreneurial spirit to cement its position as a global economic leader.

Updated: 02-04-2025 10:28 IST
Anil Agarwal, the mining magnate and Vedanta Group Chairman, highlights India's exceptional geology for natural resources as a pivotal asset for the nation's economic progress. With an optimistic outlook, he underscores the potential for new entrepreneurs to extract value from these resources while maintaining environmental responsibility.

Agarwal cites that 60% of India's imports are natural resources like oil, gas, and minerals. He draws parallels with prosperous nations, attributing their wealth to resource harnessing. India, rich in oil, gas, and minerals, needs to unlock this potential to reduce import dependency and fuel economic growth.

Promoting deregulation and self-certification, Agarwal calls for greater trust in entrepreneurs to boost large-scale manufacturing and industries. With India's GDP doubling in the last decade, he envisions a return to historical economic prominence, asserting that entrepreneurial risk-taking is key to future prosperity.

