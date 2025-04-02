India's Green Leap: Andhra Pradesh to Transform Barren Lands with 500 Bio-Gas Plants

In a stride towards India's net-zero carbon emissions ambition by 2035, Andhra Pradesh is leading the charge with a significant project aimed at developing alternative energy resources. Underneath the dynamic leadership of Chandrababu Naidu, the state has secured a landmark agreement with Reliance Industries to construct 500 Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) plants, committed to an investment of Rs 65,000 crore. The groundbreaking for the first of these plants will be initiated by State Minister Nara Lokesh in Kanigiri, Prakasam district, heralding a new era in the biofuel sector.

The upcoming event will witness participation from several key figures including the Minister of Energy Gottipati Ravi Kumar, among other state ministers, and top officials from Reliance such as Director PMS Prasad. This strategic move is poised to create 2.5 lakh employment opportunities over the next five years and promises to convert 5 lakh acres of barren land into fertile grounds, signifying a monumental shift in the state's agrarian landscape. The overarching aim is to produce an annual total of 40 million metric tons of CBG.

The initiative includes producing bio-fertilizers at each plant, which will aid in the transformation of barren lands into productive farmland. With planned operations across districts like Prakasam, Anantapur, Chittoor, and Kadapa, the venture is set to invigorate rural economies and contribute to large-scale industrialization. This effort is a significant component of tackling India's challenge of 160 million acres of barren land, especially as climate change exacerbates infertility. Ultimately, the CBG plants will support 5% of India's fuel needs, showcasing the potential of renewable energy solutions in driving sustainable economic growth.

