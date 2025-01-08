Record-breaking Year for Hamad International Airport: A Global Hub Soaring High

Hamad International Airport in Doha has recorded a banner year in 2024, seeing an impressive 52.7 million passengers, reflecting a 15% increase from the previous year. The airport continues to assert its status as a vital international hub, highlighted by a 10% rise in aircraft movements.

According to the Airport Council International's 2024 report, Hamad International topped the Middle East rankings for connectivity, bolstered by its highly-rated facilities. Passenger traffic has surged across various markets, particularly in China and Europe, with notable growth in established regions like the UK and Germany.

The airport celebrated major airline partnerships, welcoming carriers such as China Southern Airlines and Japan Airlines, while expanding to 197 destinations worldwide. As it marks its 10th anniversary, Hamad plans further infrastructure enhancements, contributing to Qatar's economic eminence on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)