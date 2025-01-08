Left Menu

Emerald Finance Shines with Robust Q3 FY25 Financial Results

Emerald Finance Limited posted impressive financial results for Q3 FY25, showcasing a remarkable year-on-year growth with a 108% increase in net profit. The company's success in Earned Wage Access highlights its potential in emerging markets and reflects strong operational efficiency and financial management.

Updated: 08-01-2025 11:53 IST
Emerald Finance Limited's Consolidated Q3FY25 Net Profit Soars 109 Percent. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant financial reveal, Emerald Finance Limited reported outstanding performance figures for the third quarter of FY25. The company, a key player in the vibrant financial services sector, registered a year-on-year net profit growth of 108%, indicative of its robust operational strategies and efficient financial management.

The financial results paint a promising picture for Emerald Finance, with its total income reaching Rs 5.74 Cr for Q3, marking a 67.70% increase from the previous year. EBITDA figures rose to Rs 4.09 Cr, showcasing an impressive growth of 101.47%, while net profits stood at Rs 2.48 Cr.

Sanjay Aggarwal, Managing Director, emphasized the strength of Emerald's flagship Earned Wage Access initiative, which taps into high-growth potential market segments. This, coupled with strategic investor backing, positions the company to expedite its long-term objectives, maintaining a trajectory of zero non-performing assets (NPAs).

(With inputs from agencies.)

