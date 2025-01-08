Left Menu

OYO Cracks Down on Fraudulent Hotel Branding

OYO, a travel booking platform, collaborated with Ghaziabad Police to seal over 50 hotels using its branding fraudulently. The operation aims to protect OYO's name and its customers. The company also introduced a new check-in policy for partner hotels, focusing on relationship verification for unmarried couples.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 13:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

OYO, a travel booking platform, announced on Wednesday that the Ghaziabad Police have sealed over 50 hotels found to be fraudulently using its branding.

This joint operation between the company and the police followed a complaint filed by OYO, as unauthorized establishments have been misusing its name.

OYO has launched a new check-in policy for partner hotels demanding valid relationship proof from couples, reflecting a commitment to safeguarding customer interests and brand integrity.

