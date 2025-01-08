OYO Cracks Down on Fraudulent Hotel Branding

OYO, a travel booking platform, announced on Wednesday that the Ghaziabad Police have sealed over 50 hotels found to be fraudulently using its branding.

This joint operation between the company and the police followed a complaint filed by OYO, as unauthorized establishments have been misusing its name.

OYO has launched a new check-in policy for partner hotels demanding valid relationship proof from couples, reflecting a commitment to safeguarding customer interests and brand integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)