Seizing Global Opportunities: India's Agri Export Ambitions

Indian exporters have a golden opportunity to boost their presence in the global agriculture market, which is valued at USD 2 trillion. Despite being the seventh-largest agri exporter, the country's share is just 2.4%, a figure ripe for expansion according to APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev.

Inaugurating Indusfood 2025 at Greater Noida, Dev emphasized the potential for growth in organic product exports, with an ambitious plan to quadruple their share within five years. The market for organic products globally stands at USD 147 billion, offering both challenges and immense opportunities.

Meanwhile, the Indusfood event, supported by the Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI), aims to facilitate greater international collaboration and innovation. Over 2,300 exhibitors from 30 countries are participating, further underlining India's commitment to enhancing trade relationships and farmer incomes through value-addition and better market access.

