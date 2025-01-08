China's Economic Pivot: Tackling Tariffs and Market Stability

China is gearing up to weather economic shifts, particularly with the looming threat of elevated tariffs from the incoming US administration led by President-elect Donald Trump.

In response, the Communist Party has introduced consumer-focused initiatives, offering subsidies to promote purchases of eco-friendly vehicles and appliances, and modernizing factory machinery.

Additionally, there is a crackdown on local government overreach to create a more business-friendly climate. Financial strategies include issuing long-term treasury bonds to bolster spending, while maintaining yuan stability and market equilibrium amid fluctuating exchange rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)