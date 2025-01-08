Left Menu

China's Economic Pivot: Tackling Tariffs and Market Stability

China's leaders are preparing for economic shocks from potential US tariffs and other market challenges. They are implementing strategies like consumer subsidies for energy-efficient vehicles and appliances, and curbing local government power abuses. Additionally, measures are being taken to stabilize the yuan and boost economic confidence despite internal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 08-01-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 16:01 IST
China's Economic Pivot: Tackling Tariffs and Market Stability
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Thailand

China is gearing up to weather economic shifts, particularly with the looming threat of elevated tariffs from the incoming US administration led by President-elect Donald Trump.

In response, the Communist Party has introduced consumer-focused initiatives, offering subsidies to promote purchases of eco-friendly vehicles and appliances, and modernizing factory machinery.

Additionally, there is a crackdown on local government overreach to create a more business-friendly climate. Financial strategies include issuing long-term treasury bonds to bolster spending, while maintaining yuan stability and market equilibrium amid fluctuating exchange rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025