APEDA Hosts Global Buyer-Seller Meet in Arunachal to Boost Agri Exports from NER

In a landmark initiative to transform Arunachal Pradesh and the North Eastern Region (NER) into a vibrant hub for agricultural exports, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), in collaboration with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, organized an International Conclave cum Buyer-Seller Meet (IBSM) at the Kalawangpo Convention Hall in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh.

The event served as a strategic platform to promote and expand the export of agricultural and processed food products from the ecologically rich and diverse northeastern belt of India. It witnessed participation from international buyers, Indian exporters, farmers, policymakers, and key stakeholders from the agri-business ecosystem.

Chief Minister’s Vision: “Arunachal as an Export Powerhouse”

Delivering the keynote address, Chief Minister Shri Pema Khandu reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to developing the agriculture and allied sectors. He emphasized enhancing farmer livelihoods, empowering women-led development through Self-Help Groups (SHGs), and positioning Arunachal as a key agri-export contributor from India.

Shri Khandu envisioned tapping into the state’s rich variety of indigenous and high-value crops such as GI-tagged Khaw Tai Rice (Khamti Rice), Mandarin Oranges, Kiwis, Apples, Persimmons, and dairy products like Yak Cheese (Churpi) for export to Southeast Asian and ASEAN markets.

Encouraging both domestic and global investors, he highlighted the untapped potential of the region and called for sustainable development driven by agri-exports.

Boosting Farmer Awareness and Capacity

Agriculture Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Shri Gabriel Denwang Wangsu, stressed the importance of educating and building the capacity of the state’s farmers to ensure they receive fair pricing in both domestic and international markets.

He lauded the farmers’ commitment to producing some of the finest fruits, walnuts, and value-added products such as organic wines, while underlining the importance of continuous capacity building, market awareness, and exposure to international trade standards.

APEDA’s Commitment to Infrastructure and Promotion

APEDA Chairman Shri Abhishek Dev expressed his commitment to the development of focused agriculture products from Arunachal Pradesh. He highlighted plans to:

Identify and empower Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs)

Facilitate their participation in national and international trade fairs

Enhance infrastructure for exports, including cold chains, storage, and logistics

Provide branding and promotional support for indigenous and value-added products

Organize training programs and capacity-building workshops for farmers, SHGs, startups, and exporters

The Chairman assured close collaboration between APEDA and the state government to realize the full export potential of Arunachal Pradesh and integrate the state’s produce into global value chains.

International Business Engagement

A highlight of the conclave was the direct interaction between 11 international buyers from countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Nepal, and Bhutan, and 17 Indian exporters from states like Assam, Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, Gujarat, West Bengal, and Telangana.

These exporters and buyers interacted with over 50 FPOs and more than 200 farmers from Arunachal Pradesh, engaging in productive discussions around produce quality, harvest cycles, processing standards, and quantity commitments.

The event witnessed strong interest in products such as organic fruits, honey, millets, tea, spices, and value-added processed foods—segments where Arunachal Pradesh has a natural and competitive edge.

Towards a “Viksit North East”

The conclave aligns with the Government of India’s broader vision of a “Viksit North East” (Developed North East) as championed by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. It is part of a coordinated effort by multiple government arms, including the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Ministry for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), and the State Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

Through such initiatives, the government aims to unlock the region’s agrarian potential, elevate farmer incomes, enhance export earnings, and establish the North East as a reliable supplier of high-quality, organic, and specialty food products in global markets.

A Promising Future for Agri-Exports from Arunachal

The International Buyer-Seller Meet was not only a networking and trade facilitation platform but also a celebration of the rich agri-heritage of Arunachal Pradesh. The region’s organic diversity, combined with growing institutional support, positions it uniquely in India’s agri-export roadmap.

With the synergy of government agencies, enthusiastic farmers, and keen international buyers, Arunachal Pradesh is poised to become a vital contributor to India’s agricultural export story in the years to come.