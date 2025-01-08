Left Menu

Cross-Cultural Collaboration Unveiled: JGU's New Padel Courts Inaugurated

O.P. Jindal Global University inaugurated four new padel courts, named after UAE airlines, reflecting the UAE-India commitment to promote sports and cultural exchange. The ceremony highlighted the role of aviation in fostering connections and opportunities, with potential for international tournaments at JGU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonipat (Haryana) | Updated: 08-01-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 16:31 IST
UAE Ambassador Inaugurates Padel Courts at O.P. Jindal Global University. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

OP Jindal Global University in Sonipat, Haryana, unveiled four state-of-the-art padel courts in a ceremony that underscored the growing collaboration between India and the UAE in promoting health and well-being. The courts, named after UAE airlines like Air Arabia, Emirates, Etihad, and FlyDubai, are a testament to the vital role that aviation plays in bridging the two nations.

UAE Ambassador to India, Dr. Abdulnasser Alshaali, along with Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor of JGU, led the inauguration, marking a significant step in cultural and educational exchange. The initiative is expected to open avenues for international padel tournaments and training camps, enhancing JGU's reputation as a hub for global sports.

The padel courts' inauguration reflects JGU's commitment to holistic student development, while also celebrating the longstanding UAE-India partnership across multiple sectors. Prof. Kumar highlighted the power of sports in building bridges and inspiring healthy lifestyles, with the event witnessed by JGU's leadership and representatives from the four partnering airlines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

