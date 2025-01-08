Cross-Cultural Collaboration Unveiled: JGU's New Padel Courts Inaugurated

OP Jindal Global University in Sonipat, Haryana, unveiled four state-of-the-art padel courts in a ceremony that underscored the growing collaboration between India and the UAE in promoting health and well-being. The courts, named after UAE airlines like Air Arabia, Emirates, Etihad, and FlyDubai, are a testament to the vital role that aviation plays in bridging the two nations.

UAE Ambassador to India, Dr. Abdulnasser Alshaali, along with Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor of JGU, led the inauguration, marking a significant step in cultural and educational exchange. The initiative is expected to open avenues for international padel tournaments and training camps, enhancing JGU's reputation as a hub for global sports.

The padel courts' inauguration reflects JGU's commitment to holistic student development, while also celebrating the longstanding UAE-India partnership across multiple sectors. Prof. Kumar highlighted the power of sports in building bridges and inspiring healthy lifestyles, with the event witnessed by JGU's leadership and representatives from the four partnering airlines.

(With inputs from agencies.)