Puravankara Limited Appoints Deepak Rastogi as Group CFO

Puravankara Limited, a renowned name in Indian real estate, has announced the appointment of Deepak Rastogi as Group Chief Financial Officer, effective January 15, 2025.

Rastogi, with more than 30 years of experience in finance and strategy, joins from prominent leadership roles at Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Ltd. and TATA Autocomp Systems Ltd. His expertise spans profit and loss management, growth strategies, mergers and acquisitions, and digital transformation.

Industry insiders anticipate that Rastogi's leadership will be pivotal in enhancing financial controls and operational efficiency as Puravankara embarks on ambitious expansion plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)