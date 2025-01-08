Left Menu

Puravankara Limited Appoints Deepak Rastogi as Group CFO

Puravankara Limited, a leading Indian real estate developer, has appointed Deepak Rastogi as the new Group Chief Financial Officer. With over 30 years of experience in finance and strategy, Rastogi is set to drive the company's growth and expansion. His appointment reflects Puravankara's commitment to strengthening financial leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-01-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 17:50 IST
Puravankara Limited Appoints Deepak Rastogi as Group CFO
appointment

Puravankara Limited, a renowned name in Indian real estate, has announced the appointment of Deepak Rastogi as Group Chief Financial Officer, effective January 15, 2025.

Rastogi, with more than 30 years of experience in finance and strategy, joins from prominent leadership roles at Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Ltd. and TATA Autocomp Systems Ltd. His expertise spans profit and loss management, growth strategies, mergers and acquisitions, and digital transformation.

Industry insiders anticipate that Rastogi's leadership will be pivotal in enhancing financial controls and operational efficiency as Puravankara embarks on ambitious expansion plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025