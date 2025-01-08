U.S. Treasury Yields Surge Amid Economic Uncertainty

A global bond sell-off continued on Wednesday, driving up yields and stoking uncertainty. The economic strength of the U.S., coupled with tariff concerns, limited further rate cuts and impacted stocks and currencies.

U.S. Treasury yields rose significantly, paralleled by political rumors about potential economic emergencies. Investors grappled with a robust economy, pushing for higher yields amidst shaky politics.

British markets felt the pressure acutely, with bond yields soaring and the pound declining, amid concerns about fiscal headroom and potential tax hikes or spending cuts. Asian and European markets experienced varied reactions, influenced by local economic conditions and geopolitical factors.

